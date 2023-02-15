MISSOULA, Mont. – Winning something three straight times can be difficult. But you know what’s more challenging?

Winning something four straight times. That’s what the Hellgate Knights can do Friday night; win Gertie the Golden Goat four years in a row.

And after talking with the Knights, they understand the legacy they have begun to build, and they are ready to take on a new foe Friday night, under the lights of Dahlberg Arena.

Winning isn’t given, it’s earned. For Hellgate, they have only known victory in the Battle for the Golden Goat. And according to this year’s group, Gertie won’t be leaving Hellgate any time soon.

"Three times, four times... every year, we've had him(her),” says Hellgate senior Connor Dick.

“So we are not trying to give that up for our last year,” agrees Asher Topp, another Hellgate senior.

Now can you blame that confidence? Gertie’s only home in her short history has been at Missoula’s first high school. And the Knights have plans to keep her nice and comfy.

"We're playing Big Sky, they are kind of here, we are kind of here,” jokes Hellgate senior Carter Polanchek.

“We are just rowdy, think Hellgate, think Gertie. Dubs all day,” says Ian Rasmussen, a Hellgate senior himself.

Even though that dominance has been over the Sentinel Spartans, it’s true. There will be a new challenger in the Big Sky Eagles, and that fact is making the Knights raise their game.

"I don't think changing a school depends on how great we play and how great our student section is, I think that doesn't matter,” says Hellgate senior Adair Arnold.

“They've never done it before,” says Jewels Lane, another Hellgate senior. “They don't know what is coming for them"

The Hellgate basketball players themselves are confident in their ability to get a win on the court, and win Gertie at the same time.

"Gertie is staying home. She is staying home" says Alex Covill, the star center for the Knights girl’s basketball team.

So come Friday night, look for the Red Sea to rise once again. It will be Hellgate that is nice and comfy. They’ve been there, they’ve done that. They’ve never lost. Because remember, winning isn’t given, it’s earned.