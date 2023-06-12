Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Missoula and north central Ravalli Counties through 815 PM MDT... At 726 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Florence to near Woodside. Movement was north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rain, winds in excess of 30 mph, and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Heavy rain will cause decreased visibility and localized ponding on roadways. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Stevensville, Victor, Woodside, Florence and Bell Crossing. This includes Highway 93 S between mile markers 51 and 80. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH