MISSOULA, Mont. - Hellgate Roller Derby is kicking off their first home season since 2019 Sunday in partnership with Missoula Pride and the Western Montana Community Center.
The season opener Pride Roller Derby Bout is Sunday, June 18th at the Missoula County Fairgrounds 4-H Pavilion.
At 11:00 AM the Hellions Junior Roller Derby Mixer will start out the day, and the Pride Roller Disco starts at 2:00 PM with music features by Mark Myriad and Anna Morgan.
Skates will be available for rent provided by Hellgate Roller Derby.
This is a free event with a suggested donation to The Western Montana Community Center.
At 5:00 PM the Hellgate Roller Derby team will go up against a team of regional skaters. There is a $10 entree price which grants access to both derby bouts.
There will be local food and drink vendors and other groups like Skin Tight Face Paint and Girls on Shred, according to the Hellgate Roller Derby website.
You can visit the Hellgate Roller Derby Facebook Event Page for updates.
