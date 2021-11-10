Hellgate students host fun run to provide Thanksgiving meals for peers

MISSOULA, MT. - Every year, students at Hellgate High School team up to provide Thanksgiving meals for families in their community. This year, they're working to help even more people.
The student government is hosting a 'Struttin' for Stuffin' fun run to raise money for the meals.
Typically, students help feed two families within the Hellgate community, but this year they're aiming to feed 15 families.
The fun fun will take place Saturday, November 13, at Fort Missoula.
This is the first year the students are putting together the mile and a half race, but after nearly two years living in a pandemic, the organizers wanted to do more for the community.
"I feel like it's our responsibility," Brogan Callaghan, student body vice president, said. "A lot of people have had a really hard time with COVID-19 and it feels good to give back."
The money raised will go to buying turkeys and fixings for Hellgate families.
While the students are looking to have a greater impact in the broader Missoula community, they said it was important to start with their own classmates.
"Food insecurity is a big problem generally, especially for students," Griffin Kinch, student body president, said. "It can be really distracting and it can really take away from your studies, so as a peer, just to keep kids in school and keep them able to focus on what really matters, it's great to be able to provide food for them."
The Missoula Food Bank reported in 2020, one in four people in Missoula County got help from the food bank. For perspective, that's 3,000 more households than in 2019.
For just Thanksgiving this year, the foodbank is planning to help with more than 2,000 meals, so the need is great.
Registration for the fun run closes at 9 a.m. on November 13. The run will start at 11 a.m.
For registration and donation details, click here.