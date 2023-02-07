Missoula, Mont. – There are close to 5,000 bridges in the state of Montana. From Libby to Scobey, Cutbank to West Yellowstone, bridges span every corner of this state. And from the 5,000 bridges, tonight’s Help Me Ben will be about one bridge in particular. It’s a bridge that, on the surface, might seem unsafe. But when you dig into the numbers, they illuminate the right answer, and could provide the comfort needed for one Montana city to see through the dark.

It might be a little infamous, and case a headache never now and again for Missoulians. The Reserve Street Bridge is known for many things, but when night settles over Missoula, the question becomes… is the Reserve Street Bridge too dark.

"It’s just so dark and hazardous.” says Missoula Resident Ronda Whitmire. “It just scares me.”

Built in two parts in the 1990s, the Reserve Street Bridge was originally suppose to have lights. But for some reason, lights were never installed. And ever since, it’s become the only heavily used bridge over the Clark Fork River that does not have the roadway Illuminated from above

“People I work with and stuff.” Whitmire says. “Yeah, they’ll avoid it. They’ll avoid it. They’ll take Orange Street, or Bear Tracks, just not to go down there. And it’s not just the traffic, which is horrible, but it’s the lighting.”

Whitmire asked “Help Me Ben”, and came to me with a simple question. Why does that bridge in particular not have lights? So I went to the man who is technically in charge of the entire Reserve Street corridor, which includes the bridge. Bob Vosen is the Montana Department of Transportation District One Administrator. And for people living in Missoula, it’s tough to imagine that the reason for no lights might be because the bridge itself is located in a more rural part of the Garden City.

“Madison, the Madison Street Bridge, the Bear Tracks Bridge, the Orange Street Bridge and the Russell Street Bridge, but especially the first three, are in a more urban setting.” Vosen says. “And even Russell Street, now with the new developments on both sides of the bridge, as part of the recent reconstruction of that corridor. They're more of an urban setting, whereas the Reserve Street Bridge is it's kind of weird to say it, but it's, it's more of an rural type bridge.”

And for Vosen, of course, lights on the bridge would be his choice. They would be welcomed. But he has to hold to a mantra when making decisions on his level.

“I'm always asking, is this nice or is this necessary?” Vosen says. “Because when you have such so many needs versus the funds available, it’s such a great disparity. We have to be cognizant of that. And I mean, it's good to do the nice things just if they make sense and if they're not taking a hit to the budget. But we don't want to not be able to do the necessary things because we're doing the nice things.”

And the data can back up the decision all those years ago not to add lights. In looking at crash data on that stretch of road over the bridge, the numbers show that there is no need to make any changes. In the last six years, there have been 36 crashes on Reserve Street. The key components of the data set include zero critical injury crashes, and only five of them occurred at night. That means 85 percent of all crashes in the last six years on the bridge occurred during the daytime.

“So there may be a perception, but we're not seeing anything to really justify at this point.” Vosen says. “That falls into, in my mind, the category of a nicety, not a necessity, because I've got other areas where crashes are occurring and there's something that I can do to address.”

I called Ronda with the numbers ,and share with her that the perception of danger might not match the reality of the Reserve Street Bridge. After walking her through them, she agreed that although it might seem scary, the numbers show right now, the Reserve Street Bridge is safe for Missoulians, and all who travel on it.

“Well, we learned a lot. And that’s really really good.”

“They’re aware. So I’m glad someone is aware, you know?”

Now according to Vosen, if serious crashes begin to happen in this area, his team at MDT will conduct more studies. There are emergency safety funds available. But for now, it appears Missoula drivers, like Ronda, can drive through that area with a little more peace of mind, knowing that although the road they travel might be darker than most, it will bring them safe passage to their final destination.