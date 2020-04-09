University students across the country are facing unexpected financial hardship due to the Coronavirus pandemic and here in Missoula the University of Montana is lending a helpful hand.
Students who cannot afford essentials like rent, groceries, or course materials can now apply for short-term assistance from the new UM Emergency Student Support Fund.
“While COVID-19 is having a sweeping effect on our nation and world, the financial vulnerability of our students during this these uncertain times is of particular concern,” UM Associate Vice Provost for Student Success Brian Reed said.
The goal of the fund is to give students some financial stability so they can focus on their studies and staying healthy.
Students can apply for the fund through the student affairs website then financial aid will process the requests.
The UM foundation is still looking for more donations to help as many students as possible. Faculty, staff, and campus partners have donated to the fund to get it started