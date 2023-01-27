High avalanche warnings in place in west central Montana, Gallatin National Forest

MISSOULA, Mont. - There are high avalanche warnings in west central Montana and in the Gallatin National Forest are in place Friday.

High avalanche warning is in place in the following areas of west central Montana:

Seeley Lake - until Jan. 28 at 6:09 a.m.

Rattlesnake - until Jan. 28 at 6:09 a.m.

Bitterroot - until Jan. 28 at 6:09 a.m.

High avalanche warnings are in place in the following areas of the Gallatin National Forest:

Bridger Range - until Jan. 28 at 3:02 a.m.

Northern Gallatin Range - until Jan. 28 at 3:02 a.m.

Northern Madison Ranger - until Jan. 28 at 3:02 a.m.

According to MissoulaAvalanche.org, recent and persistent snowfall mixed with wind will likely cause unsteady snow all-around.

Traveling in these terrains is not recommended.