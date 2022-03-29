MISSOULA -- The Missoula County Public School District is notifying parents and staff of unsafe levels of lead recently found in water at multiple schools in the County.

In 2020, the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services started requiring schools to test for lead every three years under the Safe Drinking Water Act, but MCPS had been doing it voluntarily for years.

Anything above the federal limit of 5 parts per billion is considered an unsafe level of lead. Out of the 19 MCPS schools that were tested, all except two schools, Willard Alternative High School and Franklin Elementary School had anywhere from 3% to 59% of unsafe lead levels in sinks, drinking fountains, water bottle filling stations and other water systems.



MCPS Communications Specialist, Tyler Christensen said they've shut down all stations that tested above 5 PPD and are supplying bottle water sources if needed. "We have a plan in place too that we'll be following for either replacing fixtures or locating the source of the contamination and then making sure that that is remediated," Christensen said. According to the CDC , low levels of lead exposure in young children have been linked to damage to the nervous system, learning disabilities, impaired hearing and other effects. Jefferson Preschool had unsafe levels of lead in 59% of water systems tested. Other schools with high levels found include C.S. Porter Middle School, Meadow Hill Middle School, Russell Elementary School and Hellgate High School.

MCPS officials said they'll test all of the water systems with unsafe levels of lead before they open them up again, to make sure they're safe. They added that they take the health of their students and staff very seriously and they'll continue to keep them informed of any new developments as they work to improve the school district's water systems.