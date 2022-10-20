GOLD CREEK, Mont. - High school students in Drummond, Deer Lodge, and Powell head into the forest to learning the timber harvest industry from start to finish.

Over the last 20 years, high school have come out to their neck of the woods to see firsthand how our forest trees stay, the ones that must come down, and treated to stay nice and healthy for everyone.

Powell county high school student, Megan Willis shared after the timber harvest tour in the Beaverhead Deer Lodge Forest she said, “I'm actually just surprised by how many machines, money, and work goes into one little project.” She went on to say, "I was never really intrigued until I came and saw it all with my own eyes.”

Some seeing it all for the very first time and for lumber and environmental companies showcasing the ins and out how a tree turns in industrial materials is what it's all about.

Outreach forester withSun Mountain Lumber Sean Steinebach says, "The beauty of this is that they can be out in the woods and see the extraction process in the woods enthen we follow log trucks into the saw mill and there are not too many industries especially in the state of Montana where you can watch the entire process unfold and talk about it.”

Opening them students eyes to this world hopefully leaves both appreciation and knowledge for our forests and the opportunities it creates and they can be a part of.

Reece Rigby, a student at Drummond High School said, "I know it was a big part of Montana but I didn't know how all the citizens played a part into it and that was pretty fun to learn.”