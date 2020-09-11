MISSOULA - A high-speed chase ended in arrest after officers chased a GMC Yukon from Missoula County to Lake County.
According to Corporal Jones, a Missoula Police Department officer tried to make a traffic stop but the driver did not pull over and a pursuit ensued.
The chase started close to I-90 and then progressed toward the Flathead.
The driver was arrested north of Polson and no one was injured in the pursuit.
MPD was assisted by the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol and tribal law enforcement.
This is a developing story.