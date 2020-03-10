MISSOULA - A high speed chase ended when a car crashed into a street sign and yard in a Missoula neighborhood.
The chase began around 7:20 PM Tuesday, and involved multiple agencies, including the Missoula Police Department, Missoula County Sheriff's Office, and Montana Highway Patrol.
The vehicle chase between law enforcement and the suspect came to an abrupt end just before 8:00 PM on the corner of Eaton and West Sussex in Missoula.
Multiple neighbors were startled when they heard police cars coming into their neighborhood.
"We heard the crash and came out to help," says Kaitlyn Moore, a neighbor in the area. "Then, there were like 10 cops coming down the street this way, with 10 more coming from over there. And that's when we decided to just go back inside."
According to Missoula Police Sergeant Jerry Odlin, it started when Montana Highway Patrol spotted a car that was wanted by Ravalli County authorities. Their attempt to stop the vehicle resulted in a chase.
Law enforcement first attempted to stop the suspect's vehicle in Lolo, but the driver of a black Camaro reportedly took off and headed northbound on Highway 93.
The driver was able to evade stop sticks, and officers lost the suspect's vehicle. Law enforcement found the car again in the parking lot of the Southgate Mall, and the driver took off again.
According to Sgt. Odlin, the car eventually crashed at the corner of West Sussex and Eaton. Authorities were able to arrest the suspect who will be taken to the hospital for a toxicology test. Missoula Police said the suspect did not sustain any injuries.