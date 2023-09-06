Missoula, Mont. - A short police chase ended in an arrest on Interstate 90 Wednesday afternoon after the suspected car collided with multiple other vehicles, including a semi, police reported.

The chase occurred after police enacted a traffic stop around the East Spruce area right before 2:00 PM, according to Missoula Police spokesperson Whitney Bennett.

The car failed to yield for the traffic stop, soon collided with a vehicle in the 100 block of East Spruce, and continued on a short, high-speed pursuit through backstreets, ending up on the Interstate 90, west-bound.

The suspected driver collided with a semi truck on the 99 mile marker.

According to Bennett, Montana Highway Patrol, U.S. Marshals, and U.M.P.D. were all involved in stopping the suspect, and he finally crashed at the 93 mile marker.

"It was kind of a mess... from my understanding, it sounds like there were two (crashes) on Spruce, one on the interstate, and then their vehicle ended up wrecking," Bennett said.

Prior to the attempted traffic stop, the Missoula Police Officers on the scene, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals, had been warned about an absconder driving the suspected vehicle.

The suspect was in custody at 2:10 PM. So, it took about 10 minutes to hit two cars, get on the interstate, collide with a semi-truck, and then crash at least 6 miles away.

The driver of the car, an adult male, was found to be the absconder, and there was one other passenger in the car. The male was taken to Saint Patrick's for medical clearance and taken to the detention center. The charges are not yet known at this time, and it is unknown if the suspect is injured.

The nature of the relationship between the passenger and the driver is also unknown.