UPDATE: JUNE 29 AT 4:50 P.M.
Due to extreme heat, the Missoula City-County Health Department announced they are canceling the mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for July 2 at WinCo Foods.
MCCHD says they are working to reschedule the clinic.
If you still want to receive the vaccine, you can do so at the Southgate Mall.
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City-County Health Department's mobile COVID-19 testing clinic will not be in Seeley Lake Tuesday afternoon due to high temperatures.
According to a Facebook post by MCCHD, the health department will only offer testing Thursday afternoon in Frenchtown by appointment only.
Those in the Frenchtown area who need a COVID-19 test Thursday, call 406-258-INFO.
MCCHD moblie testing clinic is in Clinton Tuesday morning and Lolo Thursday morning.