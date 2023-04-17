MISSOULA, Mont. - A four-phase road safety improvement project is installing high-tension cable rail along sections of I-90 Missoula, Butte and Bozeman areas and I-15 in the Butte and Helena areas.
The Median High-Tension Cable Rail project will provide a flexible barrier of steel cable mounted on steel posts in the center median.
Impact to travel is anticipated to be minimal, however, minor travel time delays are expected.
The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) says motorists should expect single-lane closures and reduced speeds when passing through active work zones.
On the Bozeman phase of the project, crews will be on-site Monday to Saturday, and occasionally during nighttime hours.
According to MDT, the high-tension cable rail reduces crash impact and redirects vehicles from crossing into opposing traffic.
“High-tension cable rail has proven to reduce the severity of crashes and prevent fatal crashes caused by vehicles crossing the median into oncoming traffic,” said MDT Missoula District Administrator Bob Vosen. “Installation of this potentially life-saving device supports a core focus of Montana’s Vision Zero initiative.”
A steel cable rail will be installed across 150 miles of roadway from start to finish and the Missoula and Bozeman area phases of the project are expected to be completed in 2024, depending on weather and other unforeseen circumstances.
You can read more on the project and find weekly updates on the MDT website here.
