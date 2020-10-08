After redoing the walkway through the oval this summer, the University of Montana is now selling pallets of the old bricks they pulled up.
Their are about 670 bricks included in each of the lots the university is selling. While most folks remember these bricks lining the oval they actually have a much deeper history here in Missoula.
These bricks were originally used as paver stones for the streets of downtown Missoula back in the early 1900's. Years later the city got rid of brick roads and in the 60's the University of Montana created the iconic brick walkway around the oval.
When buying a pallet of bricks from the university they want to make sure the buyer knows this history as well.
"Under each lot is a good deal of information about where the bricks came from a little historical background and just some other general information" UM Procurement Officer Jody Parrow said.
Currently UM has 30 lots up for bid and they will be taking offers until October 21st
You can place your bid on the public surplus website.