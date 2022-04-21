MISSOULA, Mont. - The TV show “Yellowstone” didn't just put Montana on the map, it also put $70 million into the state's economy.

A study recently done by the University of Montana shows the production of “Yellowstone” made Montana's economy more prosperous.

It was filmed at multiple locations across Montana, supported over 527 permanent jobs in the state and employed over 600 Montanans as TV extras.

Born and raised in Montana, Lynn-Wood Fields founded the Montana Media Center, to train Montanans in film and connect them to productions like “Yellowstone.”

"Why I see film as such a great economic resource is that they pay Montanans the same price as they would anywhere, because they have rules around that. So, these jobs are good-paying jobs that help Montanan's stay here, live here, buy homes," Fields said.

The University of Montana study was funded by the Media Coalition of Montana and Paramount. It aimed to understand the connection between production activity and the state's economy.

Director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at UM, Patrick Barkey, said “Yellowstone” supported a lot of already existing jobs as well.

"From lodging to catering, to animal services [like] taking care of all the horses on the show and legal work, set expenditures. So, the connection between those things is pretty strong," Barkey said.

Fields said Parmount is incentivized to hire locally because they get a bigger tax credit for hiring people who live in Montana.

"In the tax credit, they get 25 percent if they hire locally, 15 percent out of state, plus they don't have to find housing, plus they don't have to find cars," Fields said. "I talked to Paramount [and] they are very excited to work with Montanans, and just want to know who they are and who's trained for that. So, we've been connecting them with as many Montanans as possible."

She said they recently sent Paramount around 50 local people to help with the production of the next season.

The show is getting ready to film season five in Montana and is looking for extras again. For more information, click here.