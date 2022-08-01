HAMILTON, Mont. - The Hog Trough Fire, located near Hamilton, is burning 731 acres and is 9% contained at this time.

The fire is located in the Sapphire Wilderness Study Area on the Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge national forests.

There are no evacuations nor structures threatened.

Closures are are set up in the following areas:

FS 75 Road, From Junction 38 and FS 75 to Mile Marker 5 (Skalkaho Creek-Jerry Lake Trailhead #503).

FS #5070 and #5071 Roads are closed.

FS #711 from its intersection with Highway 38 (Skalkaho Highway) to the FS Road #75, including ancillary roads leading from the 711 road.

Railroad Creek, National Forest System Trail #77 to Trail#313 at the gate.

Weasel Creek, National Forest System Trail #156 from milepost 0.00 at its junction with NFSR #461.

A section of the Bitterroot Rock Creek Divide Trail #313, National Forest System Trail #313 where it intersects Trail #77 Railroad Creek, Weasel Creek Trail #156.

Skalkaho Creek-Jerry Lake Trail #503, National Forest System Trail #503.