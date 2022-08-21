UPDATE, AUG. 21 AT 11:49 AM:

The Hog Trough Fire is reported to be 1,637 acres large and 76% contained as of Sunday morning.

Crews are anticipated to complete improving the Weasel Creek Trail and tie it in with the 75 Road on Sunday, and a dozer will begin improving the 1135 Road, north of the Weasel Creek Trail, as a contingency line to stop the fire from spreading to the north.

According to InciWeb, the Helena and Bitterroot Hotshot crews will assess the Weasel Creek Trail and the 8131 Trail areas for potential firing operations in order to widen the fire break.

Ground and air resources are being made available to respond to new fire starts nearby due to recent significant lighting activity.

Road Closures:

Skalkaho Road (Forest Service road 75) and Forest Service road 711 are both closed at the junction of Skalkaho Highway, including the ancillary roads leading from the 711 Road. Skalkaho Road is open past Mile Marker 5 (Skalkaho Creek-Jerry Lake Trailhead #503).

Forest Service roads 5070 and 5071 are closed.

Trail Closures:

Railroad Creek, National Forest System Trail #77 to Trail #313 at the gate.

Weasel Creek, National Forest System Trail #156 from milepost 0.00 at its junction with NFSR #461.

A section of the Bitterroot Rock Creek Divide Trail #313, National Forest System Trail #313 where it intersects Trail #77 Railroad Creek, Weasel Creek Trail #156.

Skalkaho Creek – Jerry Lake Trail #503, National Forest System Trail #503.

Fire Restrictions: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions on all Bitterroot National Forest lands in Montana. See mtfireinfo.org for more specific restrictions information.

UPDATE, AUG. 14 AT 11:26 AM:

Containment on the Hog Trough Fire has grown to 70% and the fire is reported to be 824 acres large.

As of an Aug. 14 update from InciWeb, the Central Montana Type 3 Incident Management Team led by Incident Commander Shane Martin has taken command of the fire.

Crews will continue chipping operations along the 75 road, as keeping the fire south of the 711 road system and west of the 75 road remains the primary objective.

Resources are staying available as storms have produced lighting strikes over the last few days.

The following closures are in effect:

UPDATE, AUG. 5:

The Montana Fire Information website reports the Hog Trough Fire is 779 acres large and is 9% contained as of Friday afternoon.

It has been determined to have been naturally caused.

UPDATE, AUG. 4 AT 7:46 PM:

As of 7:00 pm Wednesday, Incident Commander Joe Sampson assumed command of the Hog Trough Fire.

The fire is 771 acres large and 9% contained as of Aug. 4 at 5:57 pm.

Firefighters will be using an unmanned aerial system (UAS) to identify areas of heat in the Hog Trough and Railroad Creek drainages on Thursday and helicopters will be conducting bucket work on the west and northwest flanks of the fire an update from the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office says.

The fire is reported to be burning in the 2005 Signal Rock Fire scar and in areas where the fire is established in unburned fuels, the fire has the ability to burn with intensity in heavy and down fuels.

Skalkaho Highway/Highway 38 is open at this time.

HAMILTON, Mont. - The Hog Trough Fire, located near Hamilton, is burning 731 acres and is 9% contained at this time.

The fire is located in the Sapphire Wilderness Study Area on the Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge national forests.

There are no evacuations nor structures threatened.

