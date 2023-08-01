Polson, Mont. - The Holmes Creek Fire, 10 miles east of Polson at the top of the Mission Mountain range, is currently 25 acres as of the evening of August 1.

It is burning in timber, and It has a fast spread rate and flames reaching between 20 and 30 ft height, with some crowning.

Currently, two S.E.A.T. drops and two Helicopters are working on the fire.

The fire was ignited by lightning, according to the facebook post by the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the Division of Fire at 676-2550.