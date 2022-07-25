Home, Shed Lost in Frenchtown Structure Fire

FRENCHTOWN - A mobile home and shed were destroyed after a fire broke out in Frenchtown on Monday evening.
Our Montana Right Now news team and viewers reported a large plume of smoke, that could be seen from Interstate 90 and Highway 93 around 6:30 PM.
Mel Holtz with the Frenchtown Rural Fire District says that the structure fire erupted on Porter Lane, which then caused a grass fire that burned about one-acre.
The fire was contained after 10 PM, but crews remained on the scene to mop up any hot spots.
This is a developing story, so make sure to stick with us on Montana Right Now and our Nonstop News Channel for the latest details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.