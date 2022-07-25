Home, Shed Lost in Frenchtown Structure Fire

FRENCHTOWN - A mobile home and shed were destroyed after a fire broke out in Frenchtown on Monday evening.

Our Montana Right Now news team and viewers reported a large plume of smoke, that could be seen from Interstate 90 and Highway 93 around 6:30 PM.

Mel Holtz with the Frenchtown Rural Fire District says that the structure fire erupted on Porter Lane, which then caused a grass fire that burned about one-acre.

The fire was contained after 10 PM, but crews remained on the scene to mop up any hot spots.

This is a developing story, so make sure to stick with us on Montana Right Now and our Nonstop News Channel for the latest details.