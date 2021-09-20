Homecoming festivities return to University of Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. - Monday morning kicks off a major week in Missoula- it's homecoming week at the University of Montana. This typically means lots of people, heavy traffic and busy streets.
Last year, the majority of festivities were shut down due to COVID-19, but the good news is it's back.
How will it look?
Typically, this upcoming weekend, griz fans would line the streets of downtown and University Avenue for the homecoming parade.
However, this year, it's canceled due to the construction on Beartracks Bridge, so there won't be added road closures.
However, other events will continue.
The Yell Night Rally will still take place Friday night, September 24, at the oval with the UM Marching Band, Spirit Squad and singers. At the rally, students will also light up the 'M' and there'll be fireworks.
This week will also have the Hello Walk where griz fans can come paint greetings in front of Turner Hall welcoming back Alumni.
The Alumni Association will also be hosting a 'Griz on Tap' event at Draught Works Thursday, September 23.
This year's theme is celebrating the 'heart of the grizzly.' Senior Roni Hecker explained what that means.
"I think the heart of the grizzly is that spirit and that energy that stays with people from the time that they're 18 and freshman, coming to new student orientation, excited to be on campus, to graduated alumni, 20 years down the road who want to come to griz games and send their kids here," Hecker said.
She said she's excited for these events to be happening again after being canceled last year and it's been fun seeing alumni back on campus and at games.
She knows she'll be a proud alumna after graduating.
"Regardless of where I am, I know I'm going to have the griz gear on, probably an annoying amount of gear on," Hecker shared. "I don't know, I just think I'll love UM forever.
As COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Missoula, the Alumni Association said campus leadership is consistently monitoring trends and making decisions accordingly. Masks are required indoors on campus.
The griz football team will take on Cal Poly Saturday, September 25. Kick off is at 1 p.m.
For a full list of homecoming events, click here.