MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Homeless Outreach Team is a group of five individuals who serve the community, connecting those who are frequently unhoused to resources.

The team is an extension of the Poverello Center, and partner with other local organizations such as the Mobile Support Team and Partnership Health Center, to provide proper help to individuals.

As urban camping continues, more people are spending nights outdoors, providing a greater need to the HOT team, as they focus on providing supplies for living outdoors.

"One of the hardest things for us right now is, we build a relationship with these people. We get really close to them and see them get established in a certain location and then having to be moved all the time, a lot of them lose their belongings or they get taken from them. So you're seeing them start over and over again it's difficult," said HOT team member Taneisha Cattnach.

The Homeless Outreach Team can be contacted at their hotline (406) 493-7955.