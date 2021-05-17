MISSOULA, Mont. - The Poverello Center in Missoula is currently accepting donations for supplies to fill first aid kids that will distributed by their Homeless Outreach Team.
Especially arounds spring and summer when homeless often find themselves moving from one location to the next. Some folks can even get hurt in their travels and that's where having a little first aid kit comes in handy.
Local EMT of the Homeless Outreach Team, Daniel Duensing shared why first aid is needed anytime, anywhere.
"To get an injury especially when you're trying to find a place to sleep at night there... and there are a lot of in-accessible places in Missoula...sometimes you have to walk over logs, manouver different areas of town and get a cut, easy to tip and fall, and something as simple as this is very essential, " said Duensing.
Kits are currently being filled with much needed supplies for people to treat themselves in those moments. With the high demand for aid, no kit will go untouched.
"We deal with hundreds of people, we have a lot of cliental so as much as we can, as much as we can put together and give out is always going to be something in high demand, " said Taneisha Cattnach part of the Homeless Outreach Team.
The Poverello Center accepts band-aids, gauze pads, alcohol wipes, medical tap, and gloves.
If you want to donate supplies you're encouraged to head to center located on Broadway Street in Missoula. You are asked at drop off to say you donation is for the homeless outreach team for them to pick and start making those first aid kits.