MISSOULA, Mont. - A woman was pronounced dead after sheriff's deputies responded to a report of an assault in Clinton Sunday, Sept. 25.

A release from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the 5600 block of Donovan Creek Road and found the woman unresponsive.

The woman was identified as Delphine A. Farmer, 88, and medical personnel pronounced her dead.

There is no threat to the public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and is being investigated as a homicide.

MCSO said they will give more information as it becomes available.