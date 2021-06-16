There's a warning for pet owners on the new Higgins Street Bridge in Missoula.
The polymer used for the sidewalk may get too hot for bare paws, now the Montana Department of Transportation is trying to find a solution.
The new walking path on the bridge is much wider than it used to be. Perfect for bikes and groups of friends, but a new warning on the bridge says the surface of the sidewalk may be too hot for your pets.
"The sidewalk is built out of a lightweight alternative to concrete, do to the structural capacity of the bridge, its called a fiber reinforced polymer so its not a standard concrete," MDT District One Construction Engineer John Schmidt said, "So, we are just advising people the walking surface is hot and to be careful with your dogs knowing they have sensitive feet."
Pet owners are now noticing the signs posted on the bridge, they read:
"HOT SIDEWALK: Direct sunlight can increase the temperature of this sidewalk. Always check the sidewalk prior to allowing your pet to walk on it. Paws will get burned. Tip: if it's too hot for your bare feet it's too hot for theirs."
Now folks who are walking their dogs are changing their plans.
"Concrete can get hot enough on those 90 degree days so I would just avoid it all together," Dog Owner Sydney Jaworowski said.
"I was running an errand downtown today and I took the long way around under the Madison Bridge thinking this one would be to hot," Dog owner Curtis Nooman said.
MDT was first made aware of the issue when it was 90 degrees on June 2nd when a dog owner made a complaint to a construction worker. They measured the temperature and the polymer came in at 147 degrees.
"We didn't have any indication from the manufacturer, or the supplier, the contractor, no one knew this would be an issue," Schmidt said.
Crews have been measuring the temperatures of the bridges surfaces everyday since.
On Wednesday, with an air temp of 75, the polymer was 125 degrees, the cement was 102, and the black railing was 89 degrees.
But posting a sign and taking temperatures is only the first steps MDT is taking.
"We are working through the solutions to see if we can come up with a plan, right now we are just trying to develop something that will help. We would like to make it significantly better if we can," Schmidt said.
The Humane Society of Western Montana said an easy way to check if a surface is too hot for your dog, is to simply put the palm of your hand to the ground. If you can't hold it there, your dog should not be walking on it.