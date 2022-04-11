Police lights--Vault

ST. REGIS, Mont. - A man died Monday morning after rear ending a logging truck on Highway 135 near St. Regis.

The fatality report from the Montana Highway Patrol said the driver of a vehicle was going southbound on Highway 135 and Old Mill Loop when it rear ended an Idaho logging truck pulling onto the highway.

The driver of the vehicle, a 74-year-old man from Hot Springs, was transported to Mineral Community Hospital where he died of his injuries.

MHP said speed is considered a factor in the crash.

