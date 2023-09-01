MISSOULA, Mont. - A house caught on fire in the Ranch Club neighborhood in Missoula Thursday night.

The City of Missoula Fire Department (MFD) said in a Facebook post MFD and Missoula Rural Fire District crews responded to the fire at approximately 8:50 p.m.

When crews arrived, the entire second story of the house was on fire.

MFD said no people nor pets were in the house at the time of the fire, and crews were able to contain it.

The cause of the fire is uncertain at this time, but a Fire Prevention Bureau inspector is investigating.

MFD is reminding people to make sure their smoke detectors are working and to have an evacuation plan set in the event of a fire.