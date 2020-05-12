A Western Montana couple was hospitalized after their house burned down in Plains over the weekend.
Gary Bruce and Ruthe Elaine Case loss their house, two cars, and their dog in the fire. Bruce was released from the hospital Tuesday, his wife is still recovering after 7% of her body was covered in second degree burns.
"My mom was lifelighted to Seattle to the Harborview Burn Center and she was sedated and has a breathing tube," Their daughter Lisa Smith explained.
While smith is grateful both her parents made it out alive, surviving a disaster in the time of a pandemic presents its own set of problems.
"My first instinct was for me or a sibling drop everything and go be with her, cause we don't want her to be alone, but we can't because we cant go into the hospitals," Smith said.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated but family says they remember hearing an explosion.
"Around 9:30 at night, they were just relaxing and they heard an explosion come from the basement," Smith said. "My dad ran downstairs to see what it was and saw the flames."
the fire quickly engulfed the house and when Bruce ran back upstairs he found his wife of 45 years passed out in the kitchen and burned. After getting out with only the clothes on their back the couple is now relying on a Go-Fund-Me page to get them back on their feet.
"We are really taking it day by day right now," Smith said, "We don't know what the long term outlook looks like but I'm super grateful for the community support both in Plains and in Missoula."
Bruce is currently staying with his family in Missoula but is looking into long term options back in Plains.