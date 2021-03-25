A ruling in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals says the Second Amendment doesn't actually give you the right to carry openly.
This lawsuit originated in Hawaii but Montana is also in the 9th Court Circuit. So, how will this ruling impact gun laws in Montana?
University of Montana Law Professor Anthony Johnstone said he's not surprised by this ruling, but he says he doesn't expect it to have any effects on laws here in Montana
"Montana is moving to just the opposite direction from Hawaii, under the spectrum from rather than having bans or requiring citizens to show good reason to get permits we are moving to not requiring permits," Johnstone said.
Hawaii on the other had has pretty strict gun laws, so when George Young was denied an open carry permit he said he wanted it for self defense. Hawaii said he didn't have an “urgency or a need” to carry openly.
Young had two applications denied before he sued the state saying this law infringed on his 2nd amendment rights, but the court of appeals disagreed. Their ruling stated the 2nd Amendment doesn’t protect your right to carry outside your own home.
Here in Montana ones right to carry was expanded this year and Johnstone said those changes are here to stay.
"The court found in the centenary's of practice that government has the power to regulate arms in the public sphere, that was the courts holding." Johnstone said, "While it won't have much of an impact in Montana, I'd say likely, this is not the last word on this question."
Johnstone believes the court will become more interested in these issues and he wouldn't be surprise if Young's case went all the way to the Supreme Court