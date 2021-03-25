Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Kootenai/Cabinet Region, West Glacier Region, Flathead/Mission Valleys, Lower Clark Fork Region, Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains, Butte/Blackfoot Region and Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&