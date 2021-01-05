A common New Year's resolution is to join a gym. But this year, with COVID-19 still spreading, are folks still signing up?
As you walk in the front door of VRTX Fitness you are greeted with what they call the "Resolution tree" where members hang up their new years resolutions like ornaments.
They vary from "To loose ten pounds," "To be the best mother I can be," and "Get into grad school," But are folks still making a very common resolution. like joining a gym?
"We received a little bit of an uptick in new membership in December and that has continued into January,' VRTX Owner René Nazelrod said.
Compared to last year, VRTX saw a 10% decrease in memberships in the month of December, but comparing that to earlier this year, they are now on the rise.
"Looking back to November and comparing it to previous months, we came up about 60 new members over our cancelations so that was a really big increase for us in December," Nazelrod said.
In November, the gym saw less than 10 new members. But now, as folks are signing up again, Nazelrod wants everyone to know they are making sure it is safe.
"We have a cleaning crew come in every night, we hired someone full time just to clean through out the day, and the exchange of our air we have new air coming into the building every 6 to 10 minuets in the facility," Nazelrod said, "Just putting that out there it has always been like that in this building but it lets people know it is a good safe space to work out indoors."
But the increase in cleaning isn't the only aspect bringing in new members, there is a social one as well.
"People are missing community, Nazelrod said, "We have got a safe place for them to see other people, we all smile with our eyes, we have figured that out and greeting people. Just having that human contact again."