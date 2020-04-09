Whether you are staying at home, have slow or non-existent sales, out of work, or scraping by to feed your family and pay your bills. It's the reality right now for many people
With all of this in mind, Missoula city and county officials are looking into how the Coronavirus pandemic is affecting the local economy and how they can help.
During the mayor's daily COVID-19 update on Thursday, he spoke with the executive director of the Missoula Economic Partnership, Grant Kier.
He says they're implementing a four-step plan to make sure Missoulians can recover from any economic hardships.
First, they are studying how community members are being affected economically. Next, They want to improve access to resources coming down from congress, the state, and other support entities. While they also expand the awareness that those resources are available. Finally, they are trying to identify any gaps these resources are not assisting right now.
The Missoula Economic Partnership is also working with the University of Montana and created the Business Emergency Assistance Recovery Program, or the B.E.A.R. Program, to help small businesses make a relief plan going forward.
"There have been an incredible degree of collaboration here in Missoula and it is really paying off, we are able to quickly respond to this and get people the resources they need so much to get through this process," Missoula Economic Partnership CEO Grant Kier said.
In the meantime, Kier said people can be proactive and start applying for any programs that might help them out.