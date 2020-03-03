MISSOULA - Millions of Americans in 14 U.S. states and American Samoa are voting in the polls for 2. A full third of the total democratic delegates are up for grabs this day, and could ultimately influence who Montanans choose to support.
"Often times, Super Tuesday serves as sort of the nail in the coffin of the primary. Whoever does really well today comes out and is the nominee," ABC FOX Montana's political analyst Lee Banville said.
While the Republican nominee for president will likely be President Trump, Democrats still need to decide who will face him in the 2020 presidential election.
"Today, we really have no idea what's gonna happen," Banville said. "To boil it down, do [voters] want revolution, or do they want a change in the White House and a change in policies that aren't as dramatic, and we don't know yet."
But Montana doesn't vote in the primaries until June, so why does it matter? Banville said if people are getting fired up for a candidate, they could donate their money and time.
"[Montana voters] can still contribute by making financial contributions, by volunteering time, they can contribute and alter the directions of this race," Banville said.
About 74 percent of Montana voters cast a ballot for a presidential candidate in 2016. If more people are participating in presidential elections, Banville said that tends to drive up the voter turnout for our state-wide elections, which really impacts day-to-day lives of Montanans.
"The trick is to make sure that are democrats who are fired up about the presidential campaign, also care about the state-wide races, gubernatorial, senate, house all these other races," Banville added.