The Western Montana Fair kicked off this Sunday but it looks very different than it did last year. This year there is no midway, no deep fried foods, 4-H kids and their animals.
"We have a different species everyday this week, today is sheep, yesterday we had poultry and rabbits, Sunday we had goats, tomorrow we have hogs, Thursday we have beef, we have a round robin on Friday, and we have the big sale day on Saturday," Fairgrounds Director Emily Brock said.
Everyday 4-H families brings in their animals at the beginning of the day to get judged, then at the end of the day everyone goes home. But that's not the only change.
"Everyone is wearing their masks and following the rules and you can always count on 4-H kids to do the right thing and follow the rules," Brock said.
For some kids the changes take some getting used to.
"I miss the rodeo we would do show make sure our animals and everyone was fed up and watered then wed go to the rodeo every night," 4-H Student Elle Bucker said.
But this format does have an upside.
"Its faster," Bucker said. "everything gets done faster, which is really nice cause usually everything is slow work and you're the arena a lot longer and get asked harder questions."
At the end of the day, even without the rodeo or a midway, the fair is still serving the same purpose.
"Folks see that 4-H is not only an amazing youth development program, but a program that can sustain our local agriculture," Brock said.
If you want to attend Saturday's auction be sure to register online ahead of time.