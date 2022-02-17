MISSOULA, Mont. - For the first time in nearly two years, Missoula's Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is back in person starting Friday.
Last year's festival was completely virtual and while there's still a virtual option this year, event officials said there's nothing like the in-person experience.
The ten-day-long festival kicks off at the Wilma with the film, 'A Decent Home.' Opening night is usually free, but with COVID-19 protocols, the Festival's Executive Director, Rachel Gregg, said it will be ticketed.
"You need to make sure you reserve a ticket. You can buy a ticket online at Big SkyFilmFestOrg. We hope people will join us for the incredible film called 'A Decent Home' about trailer park ownership and the importance of affordable housing that is the fabric of most of our communities," Gregg said.
If you're planning to catch another film, there's a limited number of seats this year, and Gregg said there's no guarantee that they'll have tickets available at the door.
"This year, we're going to have probably about half the seats available in most of the venues we're in. We're screening films in the Wilma, the Roxy, the Zootown Arts Community Center and at MCT. We're encouraging people to buy their tickets in advance," she said.
If you're not able to make it to Missoula or some of the films, you can still grab your popcorn and watch from home.
"All of the short films are going to be available to watch on-demand from February 21 all the way through March 3 and then all the features are available to watch for about a four-day window and they come online the day after they show in person," She said.
- To buy tickets for both in-person and virtual screenings, click here.
- To view the schedule, click here.
- For more information on how to fest, click here.
- To visit the festival's website, click here.
