With multiple businesses closing or furloughing employees due to the coronavirus pandemic many of these laid off workers are asking whats next?
This is a guide on how to file for unemployment in Montana.
The Montana Department of Labor and Industry have adopted new emergency rules allowing more people to apply for unemployment benefits if they lost their job due to the coronavirus.
First you will have to go to Montanaworks.gov A warning will pop up saying they are experiencing heavy traffic, but don’t worry the cite still works, it just might take longer to load than you are used to.
on Montana Works you will either have to sign in or create a new account, once you are in, click on “file new unemployment insurance claim” and make sure you have all the appropriate documents and information required.
You will need to list dates of employment, former business name and it's contact information, and a bank routing number. You will need additional documents if you are an ex-military member,a federal employee, or worked through a union.
Filing a claim could take up to an hour, all your answers will be saved as you complete each section. If you need to com back to the claim later your answers will be saved for up to 10 days.