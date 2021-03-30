How to get your teen vaccinated in Montana

MONTANA - As the state continues opening up eligibility to younger ages, there are some details parents of younger Montanans need to be aware of.
If you're booking an appointment for a 16 or 17-year-old, it has to be the pfizer vaccine.
This is only vaccine approved for this age group. Teens under the age of 18 cannot receive the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
It's important to check the brand for the appointment slot because not every clinic has the pfizer vaccine.
If you're going through a clinic put on by the Missoula City-County Health Department, a parent or guardian will need to be present for both the first and second dose appointments. They're required to fill out consent forms.
Cindy Farr, COVID-19 response incident commander with Missoula City-County Health Department, said it's important for this age group to get vaccinated.
"They tend to have either no symptoms or very, very mild symptoms," Farr said. "And yet, they're still able to spread the disease in the same way, it's just as transmissible as it is in adults. And so, it's really important that teenagers get vaccinated so that they don't spread the disease to their vulnerable parents or grandparents, or even amongst kids their own age."
She added the county is receiving more vaccines and so appointments will begin to become more predictable.
For information on appointment availability, click here or call 406-258-INFO (4636).