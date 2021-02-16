With temperatures still below freezing tonight we spoke with a local HVAC company for tips on keeping your heating system running efficiently, even on the coldest nights.
the owner of Anderson Heating Air Conditioning & Plumbing, John Anderson, said one of the easiest and arguably most important way to keep your furnace running is to regularly change your filters.
"The first thing I tell people is to check their filter make sure their filter is clean, that takes a lot of stress off the furnace," Anderson said.
And its easy to tell when you have to swap it out, all you have to do is look.
"I tell people to pull them out and look at them, hold them up to the light, if you can see through them then you might still have some filtration left in it," Anderson said.
Every furnace is a little different, some filters are located on the side, others need to be opened up. But regularly changing filters can save you from a headache later on.
"It just has to work harder," Anderson said, "the motor is running all the time now and if the bearings are starting to get older the long nights of cold will make the bearing heat up more and that's when you have motor failure."
Larger filters can be changed once a year while smaller filters should be changed once every one to three months.
Anderson also suggests having a professional service your furnace once a year, to make sure there isn't any bigger problems.