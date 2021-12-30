MISSOULA -- It's getting chilly this week and while most Montanans are equipped to deal with low temperatures, there are a few things a lot of people forget to do when preparing their home for the cold.
Owner of Garden City Plumbing & Heating, Bill Schaff, said a lot of people forget to change the filter in their furnace. Generally, you want to replace the filter at least twice a year or more if you have kids and pets.
Schaff said it can be dangerous if you don't regularly maintain your furnace.
"There's a heat exchanger that one sides the gas side and one sides in the house, so as the air is blowing across the heat exchanger and picking up heat in the heat exchanger, that can fatigue overtime and all the sudden it might develop a crack and now you're gonna be throwing out carbon monoxide into the house," Schaff said.
And even though it's tempting to mess with, Schaff said it's best to leave your thermostat alone.
"When it gets down below zero, a lot of furnaces aren't built or they aren't sized to have the thermostat turned down at night like you do a lot in the spring and the fall," he said.
So, just set it to a certain temperature and keep it there, otherwise it could take hours to heat back up.
But, Schaff's best advice is to be one step ahead of the cold weather.
"Let say you go hunting. When you go hunting you don't just say 'okay let's go hunting' and then you go because, your out of shape, you haven't shot your rifle, you haven't done all those things. Being ready for winter is to prepare well before the cold weather gets here," he said.
Other than changing your filter, and making sure your vents are cleared of snow, Schaff said you should leave the rest up to the professionals.