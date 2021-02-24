After a 10-year-old died in a crash near Missoula and three teens died in a crash in billings, Safe Kids Missoula is sharing some tips on how to make sure minors are properly secured in the car.
In Montana car crashes are the leading cause of death for children, and on top of that, only 1 in 5 car seats are properly secured.
"In the almost 3-years that I have been a technician I have only checked one car seat that was installed correctly," Safe Kids Montana State Director Kira Huck said.
Huck added every parent should get their car seat checked by a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician to ensure it is installed correctly. You can find a technician near you on the National CPS Website.
Before you load your child in the car Huck suggest you do a "Inch Pinch" test to check if your car seat is secure.
"Once the car seat is in the car we're going to do what we call the inch test," Huck explained, "grab the belt path and give it a wiggle. It shouldn't move more than and inch side to side or forward or back."
Once your child is bucked up in the seat, pinch the shoulder strap to make sure it is tight enough.
"You want the chest clip to be at armpit level so it'll be over the stronger part of their body, then we are going to do the pinch test, just try to pinch the strap at the shoulder, you shouldn't be able to pinch any excess fabric," Huck said.
Once everything is in place and tested you are ready to roll. But children aren't the only ones who needs to buckle up.
"In the event of a car crash you want to make sure everyone is protected so we always say to buckle up every trip every time," Huck said.
Studies show kids are more likely to buckle up every time if they see their parents do it first. Plus, correctly used car seats can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71% and booster seats can reduce the risk by 45% compared to seat belts alone.
For drivers and front seat passengers, seat belts can reduce the risk of death by 45-50%.
Huck also wants to remind folks seat belts are designed for adults and not for kids. She said its important to keep using car seats and booster seats until your child is big enough to sit with their back against the seat and their knees hanging over the chair at a 90 degree angle, without the seatbelt touching their neck.
Parents and caregivers can find information and resources at DriveSafeMissoula.com where you can find information on car seat safety, seat belt safety, and dangers of impaired driving.