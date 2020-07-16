In the midst of summer travel season plans to upgrade a portion of a major Montana highway are now underway.
The Missoula Metropolitan Planning Organization wants to know what you want to see done to upgrade highway 200 east of Missoula.
Highway 200 is very narrow for how much traffic it gets, which can create deadly problems for both drivers and bikers.
So, the planning board wants to hear how you'd improve this area. Maybe you want to see more bike paths and sidewalks along the road, or you think the Sha-Ron area needs more parking for all the river-goers.
Tubers trying to get on the river near Canyon River Golf Club say finding parking or even getting close to the river access has gotten harder over the years.
"If anything could be done to add some additional parking or better shuttles or I've always thought a bike path would be sweet coming from here to Missoula or something like that," Missoula resident Luke Auge said.
It's solutions like these that the planning organization says could help save lives.
No matter what you think should be done, organizers want to hear from you.
The planning board has set up a very interactive website that let's you comment and review almost any part of the project.