How you can prepare your home for winter

MISSOULA - With winter weather settling in across Montana now is the time to start preparing your home for freezing temperatures.
One thing homeowners can do to prepare your house for winter is by making sure any gaps near your windows or doors are sealed. An easy fix is a do-it-yourself window insulator kits because even the smallest leaks can add up to significant heat loss and increases in your home's energy consumption. Homeowners could also replace window screens with storm windows to help keep the cold out.
Another thing people are going to want to do is make sure your gutters are clear. When storms roll through or snow starts to melt, improper drainage is one of the biggest causes of water leaks into basements and crawl spaces.
Also during the winter season, the last thing you want to be without is running water. Right now Missoula Water wants to remind people to make sure things like sprinkler systems, water irrigation lines and outside faucets are free of any water. Experts say right now is the time to get this stuff done.
"We're getting more and more people moving into Missoula, which is great, but we've got a lot of people moving here from out of state that are not used to cold winters," said Dennis Bowman, Missoula deputy public works director. "They should be okay if they can start now before it gets down to the single digits."
To make sure your pipes and water lines are ready for winter you can either contact a landscaping company or another business that works with pipes. They will come out, help you turn off your irrigation system and use an air compressor to make sure your pipes are clear to prevent a break, because breaks could lead to not only disaster for yourself, but also your neighbor.