A handful of Montana cities are raising their voices in support of all the essential workers during the Coronavirus pandemic.
Hundreds of people howl in Missoula every night at 8 p.m.
Howl for Missoula started as a Facebook page and now a large part of the city is standing outside and making some noise, to show healthcare and other essential workers they are appreciated.
Now Great Falls, Butte, and Seeley Lake have joined in on the howl. The goal moving forward is to have the whole state howling every night at 8 p.m.