Human remains found near Ronan

RONAN, Mont. - On the morning of March 30, Lake County 911 received report of possible human remains discovered at the base of the Mission Mountains Southeast of Ronan, according to a release. The remains were located about 75 yards east of the irrigation canal that parallels the mountains.
Deputies responded and located a decomposed human body, Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell said. Detectives processed the scene and secured the body for transport to the state crime lab.
Due to the proximity of these remains to the Schwartz Lake area, and facts noted by investigators at the scene, it is believed the body is that of 74 year-old, Allen Ray. Ray was reported missing on Aug. 1, 2020, after he was separated from friends while walking in the Schwartz Lake area. Searches followed, utilizing Lake County Search and Rescue ground personnel, dogs, air support and a corresponding investigation conducted by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Bell said the investigation continues to confirm the identity of the remains and the cause and manner of death. Foul play is not suspected at this time.
