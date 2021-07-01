MINERAL COUNTY, Mont. - Hikers found human remains near the Dena Mora rest area near the Montana and Idaho border Wednesday.
Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth Told Montana Right Now what the hikers found were confirmed to be human remains, and they are being sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for identification.
Toth said he thinks the remains are those of two hikers who went missing in 2017.
There were search efforts in 2017 when the two hikers went missing; however, their bodies were never found but their car was recovered in the area, Toth said.
Toth will be at the Montana State Crime Lab later Thursday with more information.
This is a developing story.