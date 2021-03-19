MISSOULA, Mont. - Earlier in March, The Humane Society of Western Montana received 25 thousand pounds of pet food from the organization Greater Good Charities through a grant.
This is the third shipment the shelter's received during the pandemic. Marta Pierpoint, the executive director, said the need is substantial.
"So many people love their pets," Pierpoint said. "They will feed their pets before they will feed themselves. And we care for the people and their pets. We know that helping people with their pet food needs helps those people as well."
They distribute this food throughout western Montana, helping out other animal shelters and also working with the Montana Food Bank Network to have it available in human food banks for easier access.
Peter Federspiel, animal control officer for Havre Animal Shelter, picked up a load for the Rocky Boy Reservation, and for Havre's food bank and animal shelter. He shared this is a huge help.
"It's just amazing," Federspiel said. "In the last week, I've had several people coming up asking when I'm going to be bringing more to the food bank because we've been out for the last two weeks. So, it does help us and it feels good to support people with some food so they can keep their dogs."
The whole operation has been a team effort, Pierpoint said. Greater Good Charities provides the pet food, Summitt Beverage helps unload the food, Freestone Climbing allows them to store their food in their warehouse and volunteers help distribute it.
The humane society has both dry and wet pet food, and even some for special dietary needs.
If you, or someone you know, is in need of pet food, you can request some by calling 406-549-3934, sending them a message online or just showing up at the shelter itself.