Humane Society of Western Montana alters Summer Furstival due to heat

MISSOULA, Mont. - After a year of overcoming challenges due to the pandemic, this summer's heat is bringing a new set of challenges to event planners.
There are several events across the state this weekend. One of those events is the Humane Society of Western Montana's Summer Furstival. Organizers changed its start time so people can be there before the heat is most intense.
The event will be held at the pavilion at Fort Missoula, where there is a lot of shade. However, the humane society isn't taking any chances. It decided to move the furstival up one hour and will now run from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, to ensure all four-legged, and two-legged, attendees can beat the heat.
This is one of several community events for the shelter, and its one of the more popular ones because pets and their people can both attend.
"We are so excited to have an event after covid," Katie Hofschield, development and marketing director at HSWM, said. "I know so many people have adopted during this time and it's going to be really fun to get to see everyone together."
There'll be live music, aerial performers, games and a catered barbecue lunch.
One of the things this fundraiser is raising money for is the humane society's mobile hospital which serves under-served areas across the state.
There is an admission fee, $20 for adults and $15 for children, which does include lunch. For more details, click here.