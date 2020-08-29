MISSOULA -- The Humane Society of Western Montana held a socially-distant online auction called "Rest your Paws."
Benches handcrafted by community members, board members and HSWM staff were displayed in the Southgate Mall from August 21 through August 29.
Due to COVID-19, the non-profit organization wasn't able to hold their normal fundraising events, but a miracle happened when the Alice Lee Lund Charitable Trust gave the Humane Society $50,000 as a challenge gift.
The challenge was to match the money by the end of the summer, so the Humane Society held a bench building contest in an effort to meet the match.
From a "Dog Graffiti" bench, to a "Paw-terry Barn" bench, everyone got creative.
Humane Society Executive Director, Marta Pierpoint, said she's grateful for the support of the community.
"I want to thank our community, for continuing to support us even though it's been a very difficult time in the pandemic and difficult economically. We feel the love," Pierpoint said.
All benches will be auctioned off online and the top bench will receive a prize.
Chief Trumple with Parks and Recreation will choose the winning bench on August 29th at 8 p.m (MST) on the Humane Society of Western Montana's Facebook page.
The community has raised over $32,000 so far.