Humane Society of Western Montana's mobile vet services limited by short staffing

MISSOULA, Mont. - What's now become an annual tradition for the Humane Society of Western Montana is being hindered by staffing shortages.

The humane society spends its summers traveling to rural communities across the region to help serve pets who otherwise wouldn't get the medical attention they need.

The mobile vet clinic started only a year ago, but this year the need is already up.

In fact, the clinics are already completely booked.

In order to help more pets and possibly open more spots, the humane society working to hire more employees.

They're working with more partners and trying to secure more funding to pay more competitively.

Sam Mitchell is currently the only veterinarian at the humane society, so she has to split her time on the road and helping the community here in Missoula.

“A lot of people can attest it’s hard to get into a vet, because there’s just not enough of us," Mitchell said. "Here it’s been difficult because there’s so much that we want to do, and we have the infrastructure to do it, like the mobile hospital. We just need more people to really enact the things we want to do.”

At the end of the day, the humane society's top priority is to make sure all pets are healthy, no matter where they live, executive director Marta Pierpoint explained.

"We realize there are veterinary deserts and lack of access to care all over our state," Pierpoint said. "We’re doing the best we can to serve three tribal nations and one shelter that’s in a rural area that needs help, but so much more help is needed.”

There's still hope.

Pets don't need appointments to get vaccinated and Pierpoint said they do add appointments throughout clinics for more extensive care, like spay, neuter, trauma care or x-rays.

Below is the rest of this summer's veterinary outreach schedule:

May 25-27 - Rocky Boy's Reservation

June 3-4 - Flathead Reservation

June 12-14 - Rocky Boy's Reservation

June 15-17 - Blackfeet Reservation

July 13-15 - Tobacco Valley Animal Shelter

July 27-29 - Rocky Boy's Reservation

August 9-11 Rocky Boy's Reservation

August 12-14 Blackfeet Reservation

August 26-27 - Flathead Reservation

September 7-9 - Tobacco Valley Animal Shelter

September 28-30 - Rocky Boy's Reservation

To view current job openings at the Humane Society of Western Montana, click here.