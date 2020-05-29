Hundreds in Missoula peacefully protest the death of MN man George Floyd

While some violent protests erupted across cities in the U.S., the vast majority of demonstrations have been peaceful, including in Western Montana.
Anywhere from 200 to 300 people came together in front of the Missoula County Courthouse on Friday for a peaceful protest for George Floyd, who died after he repeatedly told police "I can't breathe," as an officer put his knee down on Floyd's neck.
Hundreds came carrying signs that said "Justice for George," "Black lives matter," "demand justice," among many others.
The majority of protesters wore face coverings at the large demonstration.
The event was planned by the University of Montana's Black Student Union. The president of BSU Nonso Obieyisi said he was blown away by how many people came to demand justice for Floyd. He said the protest showed him hope.
"It feels euphoric knowing that we have a chance at actually eradicating injustice. I know that it will not happen in a day, but this is a step forward in the right direction," Obieyisi said.
A protest for George Floyd is planned in Bozeman on Sunday, May 31. Click here for details.