Hundreds of volunteers help clean up the Clark Fork river

MISSOULA, Mont. - With summer just around the corner, volunteers in Missoula are making sure the Clark Fork River is ready for recreation.
The Clark Fork Coalition canceled last year's River Cleanup due to the pandemic, but this year they are back at it.
More people got out on the river last summer due to the pandemic, which means there might be more trash to clean up than usual.
That's why volunteers like Bill O'Neill are taking action.
"Montana has some of the cleanest rivers in the entire country and that doesn't happen by accident," O'Neill said.
It happens because 70 local groups are teaming up to clean 105 miles of the river, from Alberton to Anaconda.
A group of about 20 employees from the Missoula-based company, ATG volunteered on Saturday.
O'Neill's a programmer analyst for the company.
He organized the group and said he's proud of the turnout.
"We're invested in the community and we know, since we're just right upstream, it's kind of us doing our part," he said.
Clark Fork Coalition's Community Programs Manager, Lily Haines, said the volunteers really make a difference.
She said the trash they pick up ends up weighing about as much as a cruise ship.
"It's just an amazing way for us to kind of honor and recognizes what a big role this river plays in our community and in our lives,' Haines said.
O'Neill added that the week-long event isn't the only time you could honor the river.
"I mean, if you see some stuff that doesn't belong there, and you're able to, take it with you. Pack it in, pack it out," he said.
If the preassigned clean-up areas are full, there's a list of more areas on the Clark Fork Coalition's website that you can help clean.
Valley Republic sponsored dumpsters to put the trash bags in.
Look for the blue pins on this map to find where the dumpsters are located.
Volunteers can share pictures on social media at the trash drop-off sites and tag #clarkforkcoalition and #clarkforkcleanup to be entered to win prizes like a tent from REI, or a Trailhead gift certificate.