Hundreds take part in YMCA's in-person Riverbank Run

MISSOULA -- Runners from across Montana took part in the YMCA's annual Riverbank Run on Saturday.
The race was virtual last year due to the pandemic.
Hundreds of people took part in what was one of the first in-person races in Missoula since the pandemic started.
From babies to people in their 80's, it was hard to find a runner not smiling at the event.
Kalispell resident, Cody Moore, was one of them.
"It's a lot of fun just to be racing again after kind of a year of very few races so yeah, I'm enjoying it," Moore said.
Moore wasn't just enjoying it; he was winning it too.
He took 1st place in the 10k, 5k and the mile. He said he got his energy from those around him.
"Being outside with this many people, feels pretty safe honestly. It's just cool to see people excited about running, excited about moving, excited about doing these community events again," he said.
Moore wasn't the only person that felt this way.
University of Montana Alum, Bill Anderson, took on the Trifecta.
He's living proof that age doesn't matter when it comes to racing.
"One doctor, he told me one time, 'motion is lotion, and if you can keep moving, you'll probably have less trouble with joints.' It doesn't have to be fast; it doesn't have to be long, just get in motion," Anderson said.
Both Anderson and Moore said racing in-person helps both your physical and mental health.
"Racing can be a lot of fun. It doesn't have to be a super intense, hard-core experience. It's just fun to be out there surrounded by other people that are active and healthy and enjoying the sport," Moore said.
If you're interested in racing, here's a list of more races happening in Missoula in the next couple of months.